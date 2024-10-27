Tribal Football
Man Utd spent weekend at Leyton Orient ahead of West Ham clash
Manchester United have prepared for today's clash at West Ham by training at Leyton Orient.

After their 1-1 draw at Europa League opponents Fenerbahce in Istanbul on Thursday night, United have spent the remainder of the week in London.

The Mirror says they returned to England on Friday and have spent their preparation time in London ahead of Sunday afternoon's clash at West Ham.

United trained at Brisbane Road yesterday, Orient's home ground, with the League One club losing 3-0 at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

 

