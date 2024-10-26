Tribal Football
West Ham boss Lopetegui: Wan-Bissaka knows he must improve

West Ham boss Lopetegui: Wan-Bissaka knows he must improve
West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui admits Aaron Wan-Bissaka has much to improve in his game.

The fullback could face former club Manchester United on Sunday.

"He needs to develop things," said Lopetegui.

"Adaptation is always important in a new club. He's trying to do it quickly.

"But he has to improve things too. He knows.

"We’re trying to help him to find his level as soon as possible but he is working well." 

