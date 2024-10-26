West Ham boss Lopetegui: I believe in these players

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui says his players retain his full confidence.

The Hammers meet Manchester United on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lopetegui said, "When you become a coach, you live with the pressure always. This is normal and sometimes it's good to have our kind of life.

"I think that it’s true that we didn't have the best start, and we haven’t had the start that we would like to have but, in the same way, we are sure that we are doing steps ahead and we are going to be able to arrive at the end of the season in the position that we want.

"There are a lot of matches in front of us, I believe a lot in these players, and I am sure that the good results are going to arrive. The only way that we going to do this is in our daily work is to work hard and to try to be self-critics and to be able to improve. We are in this in this way and in this work.

"We have to improve in our consistency because we are playing against different teams, because in each match a lot of things happen and there are key points, that sometimes work in your favour and sometimes against, but for sure we have to try to be more consistent and to play better, too. This is my aim."