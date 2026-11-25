Leicester City no longer on the market as owner looks to the future

Leicester City owner Khun Aiyawatt 'Top' Srivaddhanaprabha has confirmed the club are no longer up for sale.

The one-time Premier League champions were put on the market earlier in the year following their shock relegation down to League One at the end of last season.

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A sales brochure was produced by US investment bank Citigroup in which an asking price of more than £200m was placed on the club.

Leicester never publicly acknowledged that the club was for sale, however, and now, Srivaddhanaprabha has confirmed he’ll be staying on.

"We recently undertook a structured process to explore whether new investment or a change of ownership could actually be the right thing for the club," he wrote in an open letter to Leicester City supporters on the club's website.

"Those discussions have not resulted in an agreement, and I have decided to conclude the process to enable us to refocus on the work needed to move the club forward."