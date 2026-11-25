Former England footballer Raheem Sterling was spared jail for dangerous driving on Wednesday after a judge acknowledged nitrous oxide had become a "maladapative coping mechanism" during a tough period in his career.

The former Liverpool and Manchester City player crashed his Lamborghini Urus on May 28 this year after he was seen driving and inhaling balloons filled with the Class C drug on motorways.

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The 31-year-old was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court.

Sterling, who was wearing a black quarter-zip jumper over a white T-shirt and black trousers, was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for 24 months.

The forward, currently without a club, pleaded guilty in September to driving dangerously.

He also admitted possession of six nitrous oxide canisters for wrongful inhalation and failing to provide a specimen.

District judge Kirsty Allman acknowledged in her sentencing remarks that nitrous oxide became a "maladaptive coping mechanism during a difficult period in your career".

"Importantly, shortly after your arrest and entirely voluntarily, you engaged with addiction services," she said.

Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, is legally sold for catering, medical and industrial purposes but is frequently used as a recreational drug, often inhaled using a balloon.

Allman said "numerous members of the public" had contacted police because of Sterling's dangerous driving.

"The driving involved obviously highly dangerous manoeuvres, you repeatedly drifted across lanes, undertook vehicles, made abrupt lane changes, caused motorists to brake heavily and came close to colliding with the central reservation," she added.

"The driving was significantly impaired by the consumption of drugs."

Allman said she attached "substantial weight" to Sterling's personal mitigation, including his charitable work, referring to his "positively exemplary" character.

"You enjoyed a highly successful professional football career and were widely regarded as a role model for many young people through your achievements and public profile," she said.

Sterling won 82 England caps, the last of which came at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The winger made his senior debut at Liverpool before joining City in 2015, winning four Premier League titles.

He left for Chelsea in 2022 but subsequently fell out of favour and spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Arsenal.

Sterling joined Feyenoord on a short-term deal in February, playing eight times in the Eredivisie, but left at the end of the season.