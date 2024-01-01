Ex-Leicester owner Mandaric admits seeking new club purchase

Tribal Football
Leicester City’s former owner Milan Mandaric is looking for the next club to take on.

The Serbian-American businessman, who is now 86, still has the enthusiasm for another job.

Mandaric is famed for picking up teams at a low point and bringing them up in stature.

Speaking to the Portsmouth News, Mandaric said: “My problem is I always like a club where there is room for improvement and I can make a difference. Leicester was down in League One when I took it.

“I have no interest just to be there, not making any difference, I have no interest for that. I want to see improvement all the time, and I’ll eventually get back into owning another football club.

“I cannot resist it because I still have energy. Enthusiasm is the key thing, enthusiasm feeds the energy, and I am enthusiastic about football. So I’ll probably have one more time.

“I don’t want to retire, I will retire one day when I’m gone. I still have the passion to help and have a headache and stress. I do enjoy that sometimes to a point. Sometimes it gets hard and I say: ‘What the hell am I doing?’

“I’m 86! But why not get back? It’s not about the age, it’s the energy and desire. I have seen 66-year-olds, younger people than me, and I have their energy and enthusiasm. I’m going to do it one more time. We will see where. People have called me from Switzerland, France, Serbia, Croatia, everywhere. I am just looking.”

