Leicester midfielder El Khannouss expecting more minutes - Mum

Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss is expecting more minutes this season.

The talented midfielder wants to get more game time to push the team up the Premier League table.

Advertisement Advertisement

El Khannouss, who has only started one game since moving from Genk in the summer, knows he has a lot to offer.

“Normally he will get more minutes,” his mother and agent Karima Ben Aissa told Belgian newspaper Het Belang van Limburg.

“The manager and the board are counting on him. They say he is doing well in training. He still has to adjust to a new league and a new life.

“(He chose City) because they count on Bilal and give him playing time. That is very important to us. He must be able to collect a lot of playing minutes, for two reasons. Firstly, football is his job, and secondly, it is also important for the Moroccan national team. After all, they only select players who get a lot of playing minutes at their club.

“The national football team is very important to him. Those moments bring happiness to his life. I think that after the international break he will also get to play more, and maybe even end up in the starting line-up.

“His goal is to score more and be more decisive. That was one of his weak points at Genk. He wants to do his best to have the team finish in the top 10 of the rankings at the end of the season.”