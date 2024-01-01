Burton signing Webster posts Chelsea farewell

Former Chelsea star Charlie Webster has sent a goodbye message to the club.

The youngster has completed a move to Burton Albion as he chases regular football.

However, Webster is very grateful for the many years that he spent at Stamford Bridge.

He wrote on Instagram: "Thank you Chelsea FC. A beautiful decade: years that will never be forgotten.

“To have been able to call Chelsea my home since nine years old has been a privilege.

“I’ve always viewed football as a journey and I am proud the club has played such a role in my career and life up to this point.

“To all the staff, players, coaches and fans, I wish you all the very best."