Burton signing Webster posts Chelsea farewell

Former Chelsea star Charlie Webster has sent a goodbye message to the club.
The youngster has completed a move to Burton Albion as he chases regular football.
However, Webster is very grateful for the many years that he spent at Stamford Bridge.
He wrote on Instagram: "Thank you Chelsea FC. A beautiful decade: years that will never be forgotten.
“To have been able to call Chelsea my home since nine years old has been a privilege.
“I’ve always viewed football as a journey and I am proud the club has played such a role in my career and life up to this point.
“To all the staff, players, coaches and fans, I wish you all the very best."