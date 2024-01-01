Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Burton signing Webster posts Chelsea farewell

Burton signing Webster posts Chelsea farewell
Burton signing Webster posts Chelsea farewell
Burton signing Webster posts Chelsea farewellAction Plus
Former Chelsea star Charlie Webster has sent a goodbye message to the club.

The youngster has completed a move to Burton Albion as he chases regular football.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Webster is very grateful for the many years that he spent at Stamford Bridge.

He wrote on Instagram: "Thank you Chelsea FC. A beautiful decade: years that will never be forgotten. 

“To have been able to call Chelsea my home since nine years old has been a privilege. 

“I’ve always viewed football as a journey and I am proud the club has played such a role in my career and life up to this point. 

“To all the staff, players, coaches and fans, I wish you all the very best."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWebster CharlieChelseaBurtonLeague OneFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Burton Albion sign Chelsea midfielder Webster
Chelsea U21 coach Robinson named Burton Albion manager
DONE DEAL: Larsson leaves Forest for Burton Albion