Ait-Nouri: Man City and Pep always my first choice

Rayan Ait-Nouri is thrilled to have joined Manchester City.

The wing-back left Wolves for City on Monday, signing a deal to 2030.

“I am very, very happy and I’m very proud to join Manchester City and my family are very proud too,” Ait-Nouri said.

“For sure it is a very good day, and I can’t wait to play with the shirt. It was an easy decision.

“To be honest, my choice was Manchester City in the beginning - what I said with my family, I want to play for this team - I like how they play. I am very happy to be here - it is a big pleasure for me.

“We know the team and they have shown the last few years they were the best team in the world. The players are amazing and the coach also – it will be a pleasure to train with Pep Guardiola. I can’t wait.

“I have come here to learn and show also what I can do, and I will give my best.”

Very excited to work with Pep

On the chance to work with City manager Pep Guardiola, Ait-Nouri was effusive.

“I am very excited to work with Pep,” Rayan added. “For me he is the best coach in the world. The football he has made with this team is incredible.

“For sure I am very excited. I want to learn with him and to work with him and with my team-mates also. The most important thing is I will give everything for the shirt. It’s the same league and the same country, it’s not far – the weather is the same!

“It will be easier for me because I have been here for a long time in England. I know the league also.

“But for sure it will be a new challenge with amazing players and an amazing coach. I can’t wait to train with the team.”