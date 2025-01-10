DONE DEAL: Mansfield sign Tottenham midfielder Craig

Mansfield Town have signed Tottenham midfielder Matthew Craig.

Craig joins Mansfield on-loan for the remainder of the season after spending the first six months with League One rivals Barnsley.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough said, "The one position we haven't got competition for is Louis Reed and Matthew provides us with that.

"He's a similar player to Reedy; a good passer of the ball who competes.

"He can play in any one of the three midfield positions and has some experience in League One this season with Barnsley."