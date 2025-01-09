Dibley-Dias recalled by Fulham from Northampton loan

Dibley-Dias recalled from loan at League One side Northampton Town after bout of injuries

Fulham midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias has returned to Fulham after his loan spell was cut short at League One’s Northampton Town due to a number of injuries.

The Cottagers released a statement on their website, confirming that the young midfielder will return to club to receive treatment to his injuries which may limit his next loan opportunities this January transfer window.

“Matt Dibley-Dias has been recalled from his loan spell at Northampton Town.

“The midfielder joined the Cobblers in the summer and made three appearances but has returned to Motspur Park following a bout of injuries during the first half of the season.”

Northampton Town posted a brief message on their website too thanking Dibley-Dias for his hard working over the first half of the season.

“Everyone at Northampton Town would like to thank Matt for his efforts and wish him well for the future.”

Last season, the midfielder captained Fulham’s U-21 side, leading them to the Premier League Cup title.