DONE DEAL: Brighton send Doyle to Crawley

Brighton has sent young midfielder Kamari Doyle on loan to Crawley Town for the remainder of the season after recalling him from Exeter City.

The 19-year-old, who started his career at Southampton before moving to Brighton last year, spent the first half of the season at Exeter.

During his time there, he netted four goals in 24 appearances and played in their 4-4 draw against Crawley.

Doyle is now Crawley's second signing of the winter, following the signing of defender Ben Radcliffe from Derby.

Crawley, currently struggling in League One and sitting 23rd in the table, are six points from safety.

They face Mansfield in their next match on Tuesday.