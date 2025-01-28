DONE DEAL: Cambridge snap up Forest striker Osong

Cambridge United have secured the services of forward Esapa Osong on loan from Nottingham Forest.

The 20-year-old has made a single senior appearance for Forest, coming on as a late substitute in a League Cup match against Manchester United.

Earlier this season, Osong was on loan at Rotherham United, where he scored once in 10 games but struggled for game time.

Cambridge United's manager, Garry Monk, praised Osong's potential and hunger for success.

Cambridge recently ended an eight-match winless streak with a 3-2 victory over Mansfield Town.

They remain 22nd in the League One table, six points from avoiding relegation, with 20 games left to play.