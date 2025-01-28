Tribal Football
Most Read
Rashford posts message after Man Utd win at Fulham
Besiktas boss Solskjaer targets Man Utd duo in major winter move
Brighton willing to release Ferguson on-loan
Man City boss Guardiola: I was unfair to Khusanov

DONE DEAL: Cambridge snap up Forest striker Osong

Ansser Sadiq
DONE DEAL: Cambridge snap up Forest striker Osong
DONE DEAL: Cambridge snap up Forest striker OsongAction Plus
Cambridge United have secured the services of forward Esapa Osong on loan from Nottingham Forest. 

The 20-year-old has made a single senior appearance for Forest, coming on as a late substitute in a League Cup match against Manchester United. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Earlier this season, Osong was on loan at Rotherham United, where he scored once in 10 games but struggled for game time. 

Cambridge United's manager, Garry Monk, praised Osong's potential and hunger for success. 

Cambridge recently ended an eight-match winless streak with a 3-2 victory over Mansfield Town. 

They remain 22nd in the League One table, six points from avoiding relegation, with 20 games left to play.

Mentions
League OneOsong DetlefCambridge UtdNottinghamPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Clubs queue for Liverpool striker Danns
Arsenal informed that £60M needed to secure Wolves forward Cunha
Botafogo striker Igor Jesus declines move to Forest as Arsenal and Chelsea join race