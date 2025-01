Brentford goalkeeper Matt Cox has joined Crawley Town.

Cox moves to the League One club on-loan to the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 21 year-old joined the Bees almost four years ago from AFC Wimbledon. He originally came through the youth system at Chelsea.

Crawley currently sit 23rd on the League One table.

Cox, an England youth international, was loaned to League One side Bristol Rovers last season.