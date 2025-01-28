Brentford count on Danish connection to convince Barcelona defender Christensen

Brentford have asked Barcelona to keep them up-to-date on Andreas Christensen's situation.

With Barca battling LaLiga financial restrictions, Christensen is among the fringe players to be made available this month.

The Independent says Brentford are keen on the former Chelsea defender and hope their Danish connection can convince Christensen about a return to London.

However, for the moment, Christensen wants to stay and fight for his future at Barca.

Along with manager Thomas Frank and his staff, the Bees have four senior Denmark internationals on their books.

Christensen is now inside the final 18 months of his Barca contract.