Brentford's Olakigbe recalled from loan at Wigan

Brentford B forward Michael Olakigbe has been recalled from his loan spell with Wigan Athletic. 

He joined Wigan for the 2024/25 season after a stint with Peterborough United

Despite an injury in pre-season, he played 13 games for Wigan, starting seven. 

Olakigbe also featured in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy, scoring once in a win over Carlisle United

He made his Premier League debut for Brentford last season, appearing in seven league matches.

He will now be expected to come into the first team picture as a backup, primarily playing for the B team.

