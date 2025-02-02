Tribal Football
Brentford midfielder Trevitt lays out hopes for Exeter loan

Brentford midfielder Trevitt lays out hopes for Exeter loanExeter City
Brentford midfielder Ryan Trevitt has joined Exeter City on loan until the end of the season.

It marks a return to the League One club for Trevitt having scored five goals in 23 appearances for Exeter during the first half of last season. 

He told Exeter's website: "It was so disappointing getting injured the first time round and I feel like I'm coming back with a point to prove, and to finish what I've started here.

"There were so many highlights, like against Middlesbrough, and hopefully I can do the same again, scoring goals from midfield and getting the team ticking. I really enjoyed it here last time, and playing under the manager, and I can't wait to get going.

"It just felt right when I knew there was interest again."

