Brentford midfielder Trevitt lays out hopes for Exeter loan

Brentford midfielder Ryan Trevitt has joined Exeter City on loan until the end of the season.

It marks a return to the League One club for Trevitt having scored five goals in 23 appearances for Exeter during the first half of last season.

He told Exeter's website: "It was so disappointing getting injured the first time round and I feel like I'm coming back with a point to prove, and to finish what I've started here.

"There were so many highlights, like against Middlesbrough, and hopefully I can do the same again, scoring goals from midfield and getting the team ticking. I really enjoyed it here last time, and playing under the manager, and I can't wait to get going.

"It just felt right when I knew there was interest again."