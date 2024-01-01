DONE DEAL: Shrewsbury sign Chelsea attacker Castledine

Shrewsbury Town have signed youngster Leo Castledine from Premier League giants Chelsea.

The 19-year-old has signed on loan for the lower league club, where he will remain for the rest of the term.

Advertisement Advertisement

The England Under-19 player is Shrewsbury's 13th incoming transfer this window.

Manager Paul Hurst was pleased with this move, stating: "We are really pleased because he’s one we’ve been looking at for a long time and initially we weren’t sure he’d be allowed to come out on loan.

"There was also word that he may end up in the Championship, so we're delighted to get him in and had to be patient on this one."