Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd face deadline to trigger Carreras buy-back option
Barcelona welcome Liverpool interest in Porto ace Nico
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
March? Arsenal chiefs fear worst over Saka injury

Cattermole leaves Bristol Rovers barely a week into new job

Paul Vegas
Cattermole leave Bristol Rovers barely a week into new job
Cattermole leave Bristol Rovers barely a week into new jobTribalfootball
Lee Cattermole has left his coaching post with Bristol Rovers after just a week.

The former Sunderland captain joined Rovers' coaching staff just four days before the sacking of Matt Taylor.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cattermole was then placed as interim manager alongside Dave Horseman.

But he has now left, with Horseman the sole caretaker manager ahead of their clash with Exeter City.

The Sun says Cattermole was never a candidate for the fulltime manager job with the Gas.

Mentions
League OneCattermole LeeBristol RoversSunderlandExeterFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Aston Villa goalkeeper Marschall pens new deal
Tottenham to bid for Burnley keeper Trafford
Ex-Brighton boss Poyet takes charge of Jeonbuk Hyundai