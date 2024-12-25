Cattermole leave Bristol Rovers barely a week into new job

Lee Cattermole has left his coaching post with Bristol Rovers after just a week.

The former Sunderland captain joined Rovers' coaching staff just four days before the sacking of Matt Taylor.

Cattermole was then placed as interim manager alongside Dave Horseman.

But he has now left, with Horseman the sole caretaker manager ahead of their clash with Exeter City.

The Sun says Cattermole was never a candidate for the fulltime manager job with the Gas.