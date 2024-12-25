Tottenham to bid for Burnley keeper Trafford

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham are moving for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

The Sun says Spurs chiefs have agreed to go for Trafford in January.

Spurs hope to do business with the Championship outfit for around £20m to sign the England U21 international.

A move for Trafford is being prepared with Guglielmo Vicario sidelined after undergoing ankle surgery last month.

Sunderland No1 Andy Patterson and Sheffield Wednesday's Pierce Charles have also been considered.

