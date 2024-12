Aston Villa goalkeeper Filip Marschall has signed a new contract.

Currently on-loan with Crewe Alexandra, Marschall has penned a new deal this week for an undisclosed length.

Marschall made his debut for Villa last season in the Europa Conference League.

This season, he has made 25 appearances for Crewe, including nine clean sheets.

The 21 year-old is a former England U19 international.