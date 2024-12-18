Burton name Bowyer as new manager

Burton Albion have officially confirmed the appointment of Gary Bowyer as their new Head Coach.

The lower league club have brought in the experienced coach, who has taken charge of 400+ EFL games.

Having also managed in Scotland, most recently at Scottish Championship club Dundee, Bowyer is ready for the challenge.

Bowyer said: "It is a privilege to be given this opportunity at Burton Albion. This role has great appeal to me and I am excited at the prospect of what can be achieved here alongside ambitious owners in Nordic Football Group.

"We know there is a lot of work to do right now but I am excited by this challenge. I am looking forward to getting started now and working with the players to ensure we can achieve a strong second half to the season. We will demand that they give everything for the shirt to try and get us moving away from the bottom of the table and we know that is exactly what our supporters will want to see from this team too.”

Deputy Chairman Tom Davidson said: "We were seeking a Head Coach who could make an immediate impact, to give us the best possible chance to improve our current league position and we believe, in Gary, that we have the ideal person with the capability to do this.

"He has vast experience of coaching across the EFL and we feel he is the right type of coach and personality to take our Men's team forward, as well as having a deep understanding of youth football, something that is important to us as we continue to look to develop our own talent."

