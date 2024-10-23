Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Burton Albion searching for new manager after sacking Robinson with immediate effect
Burton Albion searching for new manager after sacking Robinson with immediate effectTribal Football
League One's bottom side Burton Albion are set to search for a new manager this week.

The lower league club have sacked head coach Mark Robinson with immediate effect.

The club are in the midst of a run of seven successive defeats in all competitions.

Robison was Chelsea's development squad boss before he left for Burton in June.

Sporting director Bendik Hareide told the club website: "We have to be objective with our decision-making, and we feel we have reached a point where a change is necessary to improve the team’s results.

“We believe we have a talented squad, and we remain committed to our football strategy. Now is the time to regroup and look to deliver a positive season for our fantastic supporters."

