Burton Albion searching for new manager after sacking Robinson with immediate effect

League One's bottom side Burton Albion are set to search for a new manager this week.

The lower league club have sacked head coach Mark Robinson with immediate effect.

The club are in the midst of a run of seven successive defeats in all competitions.

Robison was Chelsea's development squad boss before he left for Burton in June.

Sporting director Bendik Hareide told the club website: "We have to be objective with our decision-making, and we feel we have reached a point where a change is necessary to improve the team’s results.

“We believe we have a talented squad, and we remain committed to our football strategy. Now is the time to regroup and look to deliver a positive season for our fantastic supporters."