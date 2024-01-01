Redknapp says ex-Chelsea boss Lampard must step down the football pyramid to find a job

Redknapp says Lampard must step down the football pyramid to find a job

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard may need to take a step down in the English ladder to find a new job.

Lampard has coached at the Stamford Bridge club, along with Derby County and Everton.

But he has not been in the running for any major job openings in the past few months.

"He's got so much to offer," former West Ham and Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp told Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist on talkSPORT.

"He knows the game.

"He's a fantastic professional, the best trainer I've ever seen, honestly I've never seen anyone with that attitude in my life, it was incredible.

"It's time he got... I think he thought he had a big chance with the Burnley job that Scott got, Scott Parker, and I think, was it between the two of them that time?

"There's got to be somewhere, he might have to come back in the Championship somewhere, but it's got to be the right club where he's got a chance to go and do something.

"Because that's important, you know yourself, you take the wrong club, the wrong job, it can finish you very quickly now can't it? He needs to make a success of his next job, for sure."