Brighton U18 coach Calderon in talks over Bristol Rovers manager's job

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brighton U18 coach Inigo Calderon is in talks with Bristol Rovers to take the manager's job.

Bristol Live says Rovers have already been in contact with Brighton to secure permission to interview Calderon.

The move is being driven by Rovers director of football George Friend, who is a fan of the Spaniard.

Calderon is being lined up by Rovers after the sacking of Matt Taylor.

Rovers are currently 19th in League One.

