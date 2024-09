Bournemouth attacker Dacosta Gonzalez ends Colchester loan

Michael Dacosta Gonzalez has returned to Bournemouth from his loan with Colchester.

Gonzalez's loan has been cut short due to injury.

The striker had joined the League One outfit on a season-long loan in July.

But injury in the final week of preseason has forced Gonzalez to return to Dean Court.

The youngster is facing an extended period on the sidelines.