Jesus on Nwaneri: He is one of the best players in the world

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus hopes Ethan Nwaneri will find his feet in the first team in the coming months and years.

Nwaneri scored a stunning goal in a 3-0 win over Preston in the League Cup in midweek.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jesus saw first hand when Phil Foden came through at Manchester City and hopes Nwaneri can do the same.

“I have been with some special youngsters, like Phil and with Cole (Palmer) as well and also (James) McAtee at City, he is very good,” said Jesus post-game.

“So to see Ethan in training and in games is good, because I am a fan of football.

“When I see someone young with this quality, I am happy and then obviously I want him to grow, grow, grow and then if he needs something from me, personally, I am here to help him because I am 27. I am young, but I have been in this game for a few years.

“I saw people, I saw people like Phil Foden waiting for his chance and then now, look at Phil. He is one of the best players in the world. So I really wish Ethan can keep his toes on the grass, work, and then it is a question of time for him to shine.”