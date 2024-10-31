Arteta happy seeing Gabriel Jesus off mark in Arsenal Cup win

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted seeing Gabriel Jesus off the mark in their Carabao Cup win at Preston last night.

The Brazil striker has struggled for goals this year.

And Arteta said after the 3-0 win: "His first since January I think so it’s been a long time, that’s going to, I think, unlock that thing mentally, and move on, I think he had a good performance tonight.

"Very happy. I think it’s going to unlock that for him, he looks really happy.

"He’s performing, that attitude is there always, but he need that feeling that he can put the ball in the back of the net."

He added, "We talked about that, about playing with enthusiasm in this game, playing with the right attitude and commitment and they certainly showed that so I’m very happy to be in the quarter-finals."

