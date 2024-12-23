Tribal Football
Zahavi offers Chelsea striker Nkunku to Barcelona

Zahavi offers Chelsea striker Nkunku to Barcelona
Zahavi offers Chelsea striker Nkunku to BarcelonaLaLiga
Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku has been offered to Barcelona.

Sport says agent Pini Zahavi has offered Barcelona the opportunity to sign his client Nkunku next month.

It's no secret that Zahavi has a good relationship with Barcelona and president Joan Laporta.

The agent represents Barcelona coach Hansi Flick and striker Robert Lewandowski.

Nkunku is said to be ready to take a pay cut to leave Chelsea for Barca. The France international has battled for a regular start this sesaon.

The striker's deal with Chelsea runs to 2029.

 

