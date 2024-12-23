Newcastle rival Girona for Barcelona outcast Garcia

Tribal Football
Newcastle United have made a move for Barcelona defender Eric Garcia.

Barca are willing to sell the former Manchester City stopper next month with the player out of the plans of coach Hansi Flick.

For his part, Garcia is also willing to move on, though would prefer to remain in LaLiga.

Sport says Newcastle have approached Barca for the defender and are willing to spend to sign him permanently.

But Garcia, who had a successful loan with Girona last season, wants to stay in Spain.

Girona, meanwhile, have made contact with Barca about a new deal for Garcia in January.

Girona seek to re-sign Garcia from Barcelona