Yamal moves to assure Barcelona fans as contract ticks down
Lamine Yamal insists he's calm about new contract talks with Barcelona.

As it stands, Yamal is inside the final 18 months of his current deal and will be free to sign a pre-contract with any foreign club from January 1, 2026.

But he said from Spain's camp today:  "I think that now no one is thinking about this, that we are all focused on finishing the season with titles.

"Right now I only think about playing and winning with Barça. Now comes the decisive part of the season and in my head there is only this. I will not talk about renewal until the end of the season."

Quizzed about a future Ballon d'Or victory, Yamal also said: "Well, the most important thing is that Barça wins titles and everything else will come by itself.

"It's something that comes with collective titles, which is what I'm most impatient for."

 

