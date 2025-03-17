Yamal convinced Barcelona comeback at Atletico Madrid decisive in title race

Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal feels victory at Atletico Madrid yesterday could be decisive in the title race.

Barca came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at the Metropolitano with Yamal getting himself on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said at the final whistle: "I'm very happy with the victory. The three points were very important. We were all in the dressing room celebrating, we were having fun together and now we are very happy.

"The feelings of anger and stress brought out our best side. Robert Lewandowski's goal was very important, as was Ferran's for 2-2. Then the others came out almost by themselves."

Then a joke about his performance, which seems to rise dramatically in big matches: "I knew that if I scored, it would be in important matches. I don't care if I don't score in matches that the team is winning.

"Beating Atlético today is a big blow. It means taking back the lead in the standings with one game less."