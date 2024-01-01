Yamal makes major Barcelona announcement

Tribal Football
Lamine Yamal has again pledged his full commitment to Barcelona.

The teen insists he wants to play out his career with the Blaugrana.

“I don’t want Barcelona to receive €120m because that would mean that I have to leave," he said.

"I hope I can never leave, I want to become a club legend.”

Yamal was also asked about good friend Nico Williams and his situation with Athletic Bilbao.

“I would like to play with him every week- hopefully anyway, but he is now at Athletic,” he told El Hormiguero.

