Balde admits daily contact with Barcelona target Williams

Barcelona wing-back Alejandro Balde admits he's in daily contact with Nico Williams.

The Athletic Bilbao star continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona.

Balde, 20, said: "It is true that I talk a lot with Nico Williams.

"I talk to him almost every day. But at the end of the day, it's up to everyone to decide their own life, their own career and what they want to do."

Williams has a contract with Athletic Club that runs until the summer of 2027.