Barcelona coach Flick talks up Yamal after being pushed about Nico

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is tightlipped on interest in Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Williams is being linked with a move to Barca this summer.

But Flick said today at his presentation: "I focus on my team and nothing else."

However, on Lamine Yamal, the German said: "In the last year, he has been incredible. Step by step at this level and it ended very well in the Euro Cup. The great players continue to perform and I hope it continues like this.

"Also keep your feet on the ground. He's on the team and I'm sure he's going to give us great moments. But even he can improve and that concerns us as coaches."