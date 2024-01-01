LaLiga president Tebas: I'm happy Nico staying with Athletic Bilbao

LaLiga president Javier Tebas is happy seeing Nico Williams stay with Athletic Bilbao.

Tebas admits he knows Barcelona were eager to sign the Euros winner.

He said at a Panini function: "Yes, he stayed in Spain like many others.

"Barcelona wanted him, but they couldn't and I'm very happy that he's continuing at Athletic. I like that they stay at clubs that aren't big, it gives them that sense of belonging they have for their clubs. Nico owes what he is to Athletic.

"I just said that if Barcelona got to the 1:1 rule they could incorporate a player of Nico Williams' value, nothing more. How did I experience it? Like with the rest of the clubs. It was no different."