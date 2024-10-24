Yamal makes clear his full commitment to Barcelona

Tribal Football
Lamine Yamal insists he sees his future only with Barcelona.

The 17 year-old admits he wants to become a Barca "legend".

"This year when I receive the ball I feel the stands start to scream, and that motivates me a lot," he began in an interview with LALIGA World.

"I tend to look at the full-back and go for it with all my might. It's a feeling I've never had before. It's as if my mother were in front of me and telling me to go towards the opponent: it's a feeling that can't be described, but it's incredible."

And speaking of writing his name in the Barcelona history books, he also said: "I would like to be remembered in the history of Barça as a legend.

"Thanks to Barcelona I am what I am. It has given me everything. My life depends on football and Barça and I hope to stay with them for life."

