Tribal Football
Most Read
RB Leipzig make recall decision on Spurs attacker Werner
Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich: Barcelona? Nothing can be ruled out...
STUNNER! Simeone eyeing Atletico Madrid exit for...
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis

Barcelona whiz Yamal: We proved ourselves a great team against Bayern Munich

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona whiz Yamal: We proved ourselves a great team against Bayern Munich
Barcelona whiz Yamal: We proved ourselves a great team against Bayern MunichLaLiga
Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal was delighted with their Champions League win against Bayern Munich.

The youngster was impressive in the 4-1 and provided an assist for Raphinha for the fourth goal. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later said: "It was very important this week to win 4-1 against a rival like Bayern. We were really looking forward to it and we are very happy.

"This season we are doing very well and we are very confident. There was talk of what could happen in the Champions League, but we are a great team and we are very united.

"I really liked Pedri and Casadó too. They were the ones who decided the game. And Raphinha obviously."

Next up is the ElClasico at Real Madrid, Yamal added: "We've had a great time in this match. We had to show what we were made of. We're already thinking about Saturday. The Clasico is a great match. Full of great players. We hope to win."

Mentions
Champions LeagueLaLigaYamal LamineBayern MunichBarcelonaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Barcelona great Rivaldo: Real Madrid fans must be patient with Mbappe; Yamal needs to be protected
Bayern Munich coach Kompany: Barcelona proved themselves European giant
Barcelona hat-trick hero Raphinha: I've dreamed of nights like this