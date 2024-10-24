Barcelona whiz Yamal: We proved ourselves a great team against Bayern Munich

Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal was delighted with their Champions League win against Bayern Munich.

The youngster was impressive in the 4-1 and provided an assist for Raphinha for the fourth goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said: "It was very important this week to win 4-1 against a rival like Bayern. We were really looking forward to it and we are very happy.

"This season we are doing very well and we are very confident. There was talk of what could happen in the Champions League, but we are a great team and we are very united.

"I really liked Pedri and Casadó too. They were the ones who decided the game. And Raphinha obviously."

Next up is the ElClasico at Real Madrid, Yamal added: "We've had a great time in this match. We had to show what we were made of. We're already thinking about Saturday. The Clasico is a great match. Full of great players. We hope to win."