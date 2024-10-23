Bayern Munich coach Kompany tipping big things for Barcelona teen Cubarsi

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany admits he's a fan of Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi.

Bayern meet Barca in the Champions League later tonight.

On 17 year-old Cubarsi, Kompany said: "He is definitely one of the future defensive leaders in world football. To not only play for Barça, but against the level of opposition at his age is very special and very rare.

"I was lucky to start my career very young, but not at this level. Not only because he plays for Barça, but because he is in a team with a lot of quality. If he doesn't have injuries he will be a great player."

Kompany also paid tribute to Lamine Yamal.

"It is exceptional that Barcelona, ​​so soon after the departure of Messi, who for many years was a key figure in world football, already has another player who can replace him. It is unique. All my respect for La Masia," he said.

"It's not just about stopping certain opponents, but about winning the match against Barça. Not just stopping one player, but the whole team, and that's what we focus on. But Lamine Yamal is impressive."