Yamal and Barcelona reach terms as agent Mendes sends message to Florentino

Lamine Yamal and Barcelona have reached terms over a new contract.

Barça have been working on extending his contract until 2030, with a significant increase in his salary.

Currently tied to the club until 2026 with a release clause of one billion euros, the young Spaniard should sign the renewal once he turns 18, on July 13.

The agreement has already been settled, with all parties - from the club to the agent Jorge Mendes, to the player's family - agreeing to continue together.

Despite interest from big names like Liverpool, Manchester City and PSG, Yamal is not on the market. Real Madrid tried to get involved, but the Blaugrana talent has recently reiterated his total loyalty to Barça.

"I love this club and I don't see myself in any other team," he said.

Mendes also let Florentino Pérez, the Real Madrid president, know that a move to Los Blancos was out of the question.