Deco cannot rule out Araujo sale at Barcelona

Barcelona chief Deco admits he can see defender Ronald Araujo eventually moving on.

Araujo signed a new deal with Barca over the January market.

Advertisement Advertisement

"You can't have a player who is not happy. It ultimately becomes a problem for the team. There are times when you won't play, and it's difficult to handle. We've talked to him about it, and he was happy. If he wants to move in the future, the door is open to tell us. I don't think that's what he wants, then he wouldn't have extended," Deco told TV3.

One player who will not leave Barcelona, ​​however, is Lamine Yamal, 17, who is reportedly close to an extension.

"There are important players and he is one of them. There is no discussion and no price. There have been no offers because we don't even want to talk about it," says Deco.

Then on Robert Lewandowski, he said: "He is very important to us, he can only be here if he is happy. He might be crazy tomorrow and change his mind. You'll have to ask him about that."

Furthermore, Deco also admits that Barcelona cannot spend in the same way as some other big clubs - but he does not believe there is any need to do so,

"Manchester City spent more than 200 million euros in January. We can't afford that at the moment. But we don't need to sign three or four players either," he added.