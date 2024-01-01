Yamal again talks up 'brother' Williams joining Barcelona

Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal has again spoken of his friendship with Spain teammate Nico Williams.

The pair are close as they impress at the Euros this month.

Yamal said of the Athletic Bilbao winger: "Yes, I get along very well with Balde and in my first call-up I met Nico and afterward we are very good friends.

Williams has declared himself Yamal’s older brother.

Yamal laughed, “Nothing, I let him run with it a bit, so that he’s feeling good, to give him confidence, but he knows what the reality is too (smiles widely). ”

“We get along very well, it is also noticeable on the pitch, that we are very close, that we are very good friends, it is the most important thing to have the connection on the field of play.”

He added, “Yes, let’s hope Nico has the chance to come to Barca.”