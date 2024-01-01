Barcelona make cash-plus-player offer for Athletic Bilbao winger Williams

Barcelona have made a cash-plus-player offer for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Sport says Barcelona have already made a bid that was rejected by Athletic Bilbao.

It was €40m, split into two payments, plus former Athletic centre back Iñigo Martínez , 33.

Now Barcelona are preparing a new bid. They are ready to pay €55m plus €10m in bonuses. This time too, Martínez will be included in the bid.

Barcelona still want the payment split. They want to pay €30m immediately and the other €25m at a later stage.

Williams' buyout clause has been rumored to be €58m. However, Barcelona want to avoid activating it. By splitting the payment, it will be easier to register him in terms of Financial Fair Play.