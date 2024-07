Yamal hoping Barcelona sign Williams

Lamine Yamal is backing Barcelona's pursuit of Spain teammate Nico Williams.

The Athletic Bilbao winger is a top summer target for Barca.

Asked about the prospect, Yamal said: "I would definitely sign Nico Williams! If you ask me to pick one player to sign, I would say him."

Yamal also told El Partidazo de COPE: "I hope to share the dressing room with Nico at Barça, continues the great talent."

Spain are next in action at the Euros against Italy.