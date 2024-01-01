Tribal Football
Barcelona table bank-busting contract offer to Athletic Bilbao attacker Williams
Barcelona have made a bank-busting contract offer to Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams.

So says Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

While he has attracted interest from across Europe, it's understood Williams has made it clear his priority when leaving Athletic would be Barca.

And Inda is now reporting: "Nico Williams representatives already have an offer to go to Barcelona.

"It is a growing offer, which would go through an amount of net 10 million (euros) and in five years establish hi salary at about 20, something like what (Robert) Lewandowski signed.

"At Athletic he wins five now. It would go up every year to about 20."

