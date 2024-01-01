Xavi swipe - Barcelona whiz Pedri admits enjoying Flick management

Barcelona midfielder Pedri admits he's enjoying his football under coach Hansi Flick.

Pedri has hinted he's happier under the German than predecessor Xavi.

"We work much harder than before. The new physical trainers that have come in are really good for us. We work hard and you notice it in the matches," he told Mundo Deportivo.

"The team's level does not drop after the 70th or 80th minute, it maintains the same fitness levels. We (the Spanish national team players) came late (after the EC), but those who were in the pre-season from the beginning really had to go through it. With a lot of strength training, a lot of physical exercises. When we arrived there was one last push until the games started. Now with La Liga underway, things are a little different.

"He is really close to the players, someone who likes to talk to us. In addition to being serious, he also enjoys a joke, he is not always as serious as he seems.

"He helps us young players a lot. He always has an eye on what we need and you appreciate that. But when things need to be taken seriously, he does. He has that element of being a sergeant, but he's gold when he talks to the players."

Pedri is also satisfied with the role he has been given by Flick.

"I feel free. I think that's what he has conveyed to me, to play without pressure and to do what I can. I feel much more at ease.

"I notice that I am also doing much better physically. Flick is really good in that way and gives us confidence."