Kroos posts apology to Barcelona midfielder Pedri
Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has posted a public message to Pedri after injuring the Barcelona whiz on Friday.

Kroos, who has now retired after Germany's Euros quarterfinal defeat, clattered into Pedri early into the tie, leaving the Spain ace with a knee sprain - which has since ruled him out of the tournament.

Former Real Madrid ace Kroos says he "couldn't speak" to Pedri straight after the game.

However, he later posted to social media: "Sorry and hope Pedri gets better soon! I didn't mean to hurt you. A speedy recovery and all the best.

"You are a great player."

