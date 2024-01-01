Spain coach De la Fuente: I'll die for these players and they for me

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente hailed his players after their Euros quarterfinal win against Germany.

De le Fuente admits they didn't get out of the game unscathed, with Barcelona whiz Pedri's tournament now over due to a knee injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

The La Roja coach said: "The first thing is to enjoy the victory. There are bans and we will see how they evolve physically. We want to be optimistic. They have made a dangerous tackle on Pedri, which has not been sanctioned. I am very calm with all the players.

"This is football and that's what the referee is for. Without going over the line you have to apply enough energy. I value what we have done, like playing in different ways during the game. I want to highlight it.

"They never tire of competing. It is a pride to coach these players. Some have won everything in their clubs and others in the lower categories. This team will always fight for something. You cannot question form, pride, quality and how well they play. That they are all focused is their credit. Those who play on Tuesday will give their all. They are an example for a country and for society."

He also stated: "What I want is for my players to value me. That's my daily test. That's what worries me. What outsiders think, I don't care. I would be worried if the players didn't support me. I'm going to die for them, like them, for me.

"We are experiencing a historic milestone. First five victories in a championship, defeating the host. We are in a position to make history, but above all the example they are giving. They run when they have to and when they don't."