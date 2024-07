Barcelona midfielder Pedri responds to Kroos apology

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has accepted Toni Kroos' apology after yesterday's clash.

Pedri is out for 4-6 weeks with a knee sprain after being clattered by Kroos early into Spain's quarterfinal win against Germany.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Kroos has since posted an apology to Pedri, who has now responded.

The youngster replied: "Thank you Toni Kroos for your message.

"It's football and things like that happen. Your career and history will stand forever."