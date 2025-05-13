Xabi backing Real Madrid bid for Tottenham defender Romero

Real Madrid are preparing to launch a bid for Tottenham defender Cristian Romero.

The Sun says incoming coach Xabi Alonso is a big fan of the Argentina international and has approved the move.

Xabi is leaving Bayer Leverkusen to succeed Carlo Ancelotti as Real coach at the end of this season.

Romero has also been linked with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid and has made it clear he has ambitions of playing in LaLiga.

Real Madrid failed with an attempt last summer for Romero and are now set to try again.

Romero's deal with Spurs run to 2027.